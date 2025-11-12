Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 474,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 204.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth $47,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 0.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

