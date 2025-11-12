CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $24,373,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.6% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $62,372,000 after buying an additional 60,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Stock Up 2.4%
Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average is $114.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
