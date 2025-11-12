Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $298,000 Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 419,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $91,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 58.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 976,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $213,422,000 after buying an additional 361,453 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $235.95 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $672.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

