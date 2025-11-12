7,438 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,438 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 370.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $290.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $301.88.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.38.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

