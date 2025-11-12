Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.39.

HUM opened at $243.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.51. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

