Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,518 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 81.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 4.6%

NYSE RKT opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.28 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 19.68 and a quick ratio of 18.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $22.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Rocket Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

