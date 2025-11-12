Mission Produce, Inc. $AVO Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 123.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 57.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 1,513,200.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 72,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $861,650.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,237,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,412,072.48. This represents a 1.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 125,549 shares of company stock worth $1,486,922 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Price Performance

NASDAQ AVO opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.73%.The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVO shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Mission Produce from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

