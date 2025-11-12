Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 688.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AAP shares. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.