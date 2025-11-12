Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Karat Packaging Inc. $KRT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 133.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,352 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Karat Packaging by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Karat Packaging by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 14.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KRT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Karat Packaging from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Karat Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karat Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 6.67%.The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. Karat Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

