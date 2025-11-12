Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 617 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,948,000 after buying an additional 960,603 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,519,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,781,000 after acquiring an additional 265,873 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,659,000 after acquiring an additional 326,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,891 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Baird R W downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

NYSE BLDR opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $194.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

