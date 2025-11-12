Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,058 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $31,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $90.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

