Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,467 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $27,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,778.20. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 97,650 shares of company stock worth $14,639,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.7%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $158.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

