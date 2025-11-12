Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,520 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $30,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $35,078,061.63. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,693,149.02. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. This represents a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $153.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.12. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

