Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 553,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $30,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

