Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 26,409 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,409 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $32,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in United Airlines by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.13. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

