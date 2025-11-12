The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,126.43.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEIR shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,950 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,750 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on The Weir Group
The Weir Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at The Weir Group
In other news, insider Brian Puffer acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,874 per share, for a total transaction of £8,047.20. Also, insider Jon Stanton bought 573 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,874 per share, with a total value of £16,468.02. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
The Weir Group Company Profile
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Weir Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.