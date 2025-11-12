The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,126.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEIR shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,950 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,750 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at The Weir Group

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 2,904.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,875 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,008. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,767.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,578.04. The company has a market cap of £7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Brian Puffer acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,874 per share, for a total transaction of £8,047.20. Also, insider Jon Stanton bought 573 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,874 per share, with a total value of £16,468.02. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

See Also

