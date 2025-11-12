Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $29,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 81.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

