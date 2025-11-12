Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 644,286 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,598 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $28,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 544.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 243,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 205,708 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $485,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 80.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $6,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,735 shares in the company, valued at $892,637.65. The trade was a 87.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $41,216,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,218,200 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE LVS opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

