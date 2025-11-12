Global Education Communities (TSE:GEC) Shares Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global Education Communities Corp. (TSE:GEC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 3,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 56,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Global Education Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$25.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Global Education Communities Corp. is a Canada-based education and student housing investment company. The Company is focused on the domestic and the global education markets. The Company owns business and language colleges, student-centric rental apartments, recruitment centers and corporate offices at 41 locations in Canada and abroad.

