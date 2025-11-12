Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 3,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 168,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPCX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPCX. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $14,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $16,747,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III by 63.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 164,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 64,126 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $5,357,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $4,848,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on January 31, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

