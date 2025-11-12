United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $14.77. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 14,432,563 shares traded.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $699.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 56.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,447,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.