Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as high as $10.65. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 53,621 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,041.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.08%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 4,200 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $47,586.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,528.85. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $108,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 62,034 shares in the company, valued at $710,289.30. This represents a 13.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 748,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 227,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,344,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 95,899 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

