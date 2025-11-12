Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.82 and traded as high as $12.08. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 16,720 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
