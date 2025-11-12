Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.82 and traded as high as $12.08. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 16,720 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 51,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

