Aparadise Acquisition (NASDAQ:APADU) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Aparadise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:APADU – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 60,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Aparadise Acquisition to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Aparadise Acquisition
Aparadise Acquisition Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aparadise Acquisition stock. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aparadise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:APADU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
About Aparadise Acquisition
We are a blank check company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a business company with limited liability and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aparadise Acquisition
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Aparadise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aparadise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.