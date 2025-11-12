Aparadise Acquisition (NASDAQ:APADU) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Aparadise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:APADU – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 60,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Aparadise Acquisition to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th.

Get Aparadise Acquisition alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aparadise Acquisition

Aparadise Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aparadise Acquisition stock. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aparadise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:APADU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

About Aparadise Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a business company with limited liability and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aparadise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aparadise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.