National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.32 and traded as high as $15.04. National Research shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 122,379 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of National Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, National Research currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get National Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Research

National Research Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $344.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 86.51%. The company had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter.

National Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. National Research’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 175.2% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 180,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 115,221 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in National Research by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Research by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 394.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 41,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in National Research in the first quarter worth about $502,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.