What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for AutoZone FY2027 Earnings?

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings of $174.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $51.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,894.00 to $4,090.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,544.68.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,751.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,034.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,888.64. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $3,036.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 371,123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,724,000 after buying an additional 935,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $981,202,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7,358.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $442,530,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone by 277.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,037,000 after purchasing an additional 75,382 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares in the company, valued at $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

