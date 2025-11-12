Cormark Has Bearish Estimate for Vitalhub FY2027 Earnings

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for Vitalhub in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

VHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Vitalhub from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

TSE:VHI opened at C$9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$583.69 million, a PE ratio of 116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.46. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$8.50 and a 12 month high of C$14.64.

In other Vitalhub news, Director Danny Matlow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total value of C$1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 520,001 shares in the company, valued at C$6,630,012.75. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Steve Garrington sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total value of C$258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at C$774,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. Insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

