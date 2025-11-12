Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $23,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 136.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,012,160.40. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total value of $8,637,886.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,275,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,744,531.30. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $394.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,933.25, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $375.01 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $471.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

