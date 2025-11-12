Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 35,179 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,818 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Akamai Technologies worth $23,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,503,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,461 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,484,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 160,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,483,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $199,961,000 after purchasing an additional 56,411 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,753,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $141,149,000 after buying an additional 1,594,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 147.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,471,281 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after buying an additional 875,712 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,260. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. The trade was a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,218,290. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.32.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

