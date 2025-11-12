HC Wainwright Has Positive Forecast for DWTX FY2029 Earnings

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2029 earnings estimates for Dogwood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dogwood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.43) per share.

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($8.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($6.97).

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Dogwood Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ DWTX opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

Dogwood Therapeutics Company Profile

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.

