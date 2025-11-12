Cormark Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Sylogist Earnings

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for Sylogist in a research note issued on Friday, November 7th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

TSE SYZ opened at C$5.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. Sylogist has a twelve month low of C$5.10 and a twelve month high of C$11.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.06.

Sylogist is a public sector SaaS company that provides comprehensive ERP, CRM, fundraising, education administration, and payments solutions that allow its customers to carry out their missions.It serves over 2,000 customers globally, including all levels of government, nonprofit and non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and public compliance-driven and funded companies.

