Critical Review: Lunai Bioworks (LNAI) & Its Peers

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI – Get Free Report) is one of 451 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lunai Bioworks to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Lunai Bioworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lunai Bioworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lunai Bioworks alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lunai Bioworks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lunai Bioworks N/A -222.12% -152.88% Lunai Bioworks Competitors -2,625.49% -359.57% -43.35%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lunai Bioworks N/A -$178.01 million -0.11 Lunai Bioworks Competitors $440.95 million -$69.10 million -9.74

This table compares Lunai Bioworks and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lunai Bioworks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lunai Bioworks. Lunai Bioworks is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lunai Bioworks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lunai Bioworks 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lunai Bioworks Competitors 4798 9965 16004 371 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 120.78%. Given Lunai Bioworks’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lunai Bioworks has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Lunai Bioworks has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lunai Bioworks’ rivals have a beta of 10.24, suggesting that their average share price is 924% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lunai Bioworks rivals beat Lunai Bioworks on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lunai Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company’s lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase. Its pipeline development products comprise ENOB-DC-11 off the shelf DC vaccine for multiple solid tumors; and ENOB-DC-21, a non-specific vaccine for intraturmoral injection. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Scripps Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, the University of California, Los Angeles, and The Hepatitis B Foundation and Baruch S. Blumberg Institute. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lunai Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lunai Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.