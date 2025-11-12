Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 5,215.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in REV Group by 71.0% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

REVG opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.15. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.32%.

REVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

