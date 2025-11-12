Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 2,172 Shares of Griffon Corporation $GFF

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Griffon by 8,720.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 151.7% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 11,460.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 1,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GFF opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.70. Griffon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFF. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Griffon

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.