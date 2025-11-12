Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF $ILDR

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 55.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,322 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.23. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $34.82.

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

