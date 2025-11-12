Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Has $2.38 Million Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,679,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 5,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 16,698 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $508.68 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.93 and a 200-day moving average of $494.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.47.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

