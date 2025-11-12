Austin Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,064 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Austin Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of GWX opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

