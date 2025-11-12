Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 168,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,024,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,398,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $695,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Arete lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.47.

Microsoft stock opened at $508.68 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.93 and its 200 day moving average is $494.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

