Van Singleton II Acquires 500 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) insider Van Singleton II acquired 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $19,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 292,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,901.04. The trade was a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.35. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.The firm had revenue of $939.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 143.1% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,556,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,334,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,310,000 after purchasing an additional 956,090 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $37,194,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,715,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

