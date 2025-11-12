BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 56.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

BBAI stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 296,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,445.75. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

