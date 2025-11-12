Vicki Goodman Sells 5,036 Shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Stock

Mural Oncology PLC (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) insider Vicki Goodman sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $10,474.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,232.16. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mural Oncology Price Performance
NASDAQ MURA opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Mural Oncology PLC has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.
Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.38. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mural Oncology PLC will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mural Oncology
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mural Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Mural Oncology
About Mural Oncology
Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mural Oncology
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.