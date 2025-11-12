Vicki Goodman Sells 5,036 Shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Stock

Mural Oncology PLC (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) insider Vicki Goodman sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $10,474.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,232.16. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mural Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ MURA opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Mural Oncology PLC has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.38. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mural Oncology PLC will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mural Oncology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, F m Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mural Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

