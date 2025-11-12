Apple Inc. $AAPL is Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $275.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.75. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $277.32.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 224,300 shares of company stock worth $57,586,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. CLSA raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

