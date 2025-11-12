Austin Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in RTX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.1%

RTX stock opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

