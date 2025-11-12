denkapparat Operations GmbH Makes New Investment in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,393,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,611,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after buying an additional 3,795,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,361,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,055,000 after buying an additional 660,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natera by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,035,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,908,000 after buying an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,634,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,173,000 after acquiring an additional 268,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 target price on Natera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.58.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 112,061 shares in the company, valued at $22,255,314.60. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $32,134,171.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $28,957,407.36. This trade represents a 52.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 224,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,232,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $206.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -90.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.65. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $210.90.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

