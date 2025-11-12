Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PSNL. BTIG Research increased their target price on Personalis from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. Personalis has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $749.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 106.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $266,211.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 148,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,889.14. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,704,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 1,406,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 165.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 851,422 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its holdings in Personalis by 42.6% in the second quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,676,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 500,900 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Personalis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,188,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 412,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 1,172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 329,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 303,933 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

