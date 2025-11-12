Boston Partners Sells 6,977 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.15% of Cigna Group worth $134,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of CI stock opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.73.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

