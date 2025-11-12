Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,312,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth $414,000.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRCL opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($4.82). The firm had revenue of $658.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRCL. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Compass Point cut shares of Circle Internet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Circle Internet Group

In other news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 50,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $6,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 530,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,454,445.24. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,081,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 297,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,170,603.35. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 831,014 shares of company stock valued at $105,416,046 in the last ninety days.

About Circle Internet Group

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

