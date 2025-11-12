General Motors Company $GM Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,322,000 after buying an additional 316,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,482,000 after acquiring an additional 594,217 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $603,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2%

General Motors stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $45,185,514.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. The trade was a 63.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $408,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,380.35. This trade represents a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,290,340 shares of company stock worth $137,493,952 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

