Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 10,891 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,287,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,881,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,387,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,601,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $84.48.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

