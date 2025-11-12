Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF $ILTB

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.33% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,005,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,713,000 after acquiring an additional 74,098 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 698,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,311,000 after purchasing an additional 288,336 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 174,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 169,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ILTB opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

